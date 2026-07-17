KARACHI: The Karachi Traffic Police on Friday announced that the Malir River Bridge on the National Highway will remain closed for two days due to ongoing construction work.

According to a traffic advisory, development work on the bridge, located on the National Highway as part of the under-construction Malir Expressway project, will be carried out on July 18 and 19, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

During the construction period, traffic on both sides of the Malir River Bridge within the Malir City Traffic Section will remain temporarily suspended to ensure the safe, efficient, and timely completion of the project.

The Karachi Traffic Police has issued the following alternative routes for commuters:

Traffic coming from Quaidabad may take a U-turn onto Shahrah-i-Bhutto Expressway and proceed toward Malir City.

Read more: University Road: Sharjeel Memon makes major announcement for Karachi citizens

Vehicles approaching from Malook Hotel on the National Highway can pass beneath the Malir River Bridge and continue toward Steel Mills.

The traffic police have advised commuters to use the designated alternative routes, follow traffic regulations, and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Traffic personnel will remain deployed at key locations to guide motorists and ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the closure.

For traffic-related assistance or emergencies, citizens can contact the Karachi Traffic Police Helpline 1915. Motorists are also advised to tune in to FM 88.6 Sindh Police Radio for the latest traffic updates and travel information.