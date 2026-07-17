KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to open the mixed traffic lane on University Road soon as part of efforts to provide relief to commuters during the ongoing Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, where the progress of the Red Line BRT project and ongoing construction activities were reviewed in detail.

Officials briefed the meeting on the work being carried out at various sections of the project, stating that construction activities were progressing rapidly with relevant departments coordinating closely to ensure timely completion.

Sharjeel Memon described the Red Line BRT project as a revolutionary transport initiative for the people of Karachi, saying that its completion within the scheduled timeframe remains a top priority of the Sindh government.

He directed all concerned institutions to fulfil their responsibilities and complete the assigned work according to the agreed deadlines.

The senior minister said the government is taking steps to provide citizens with modern, efficient and environmentally friendly transport facilities.

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Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah conducted an extensive early-morning inspection of major infrastructure projects in Karachi, directing concerned officers to accelerate work on the Karachi Bus Rapid Transit (KBRT) Red Line corridor, Shahrah-e-Bhutto and Pahalwan Goth Road while ensuring quality and transparency in all ongoing development schemes.

During the visit, he ordered that all mixed-traffic lanes along the Red Line corridor be completed within two months.

The chief minister began his visit by inspecting the Red Line project from Peoples Chowrangi to Safoora Chowrangi before travelling to Pahalwan Goth to review rehabilitation works on the main traffic corridor. He later visited Shahrah-e-Bhutto from the Bheem Pura flyover up to Kathore, where he reviewed progress and issued on-site directives to project teams.