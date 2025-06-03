Dozens of Malir Jail inmates escape

Karachi witnessed a major security breach as hundreds of inmates reportedly escaped from Malir Jail in what appears to be one of the most serious jailbreaks in recent years.

During the earthquake tremors that rocked Karachi on Monday, inmates were temporarily moved out of their barracks for safety reasons, jail officials said, adding that it was during this period that prisoners managed to flee.

The jailbreak triggered a massive police operation accompanied by intense gunfire in the vicinity.

Sources suggest that the seismic activity that struck various parts of Karachi recently may have contributed to structural damage at the jail. Reports indicate that the wall had been significantly weakened after 11 tremors were recorded in the last 24 to 48 hours, with a magnitude of 2.4. The most recent tremor occurred at 11:16 PM.

Following the escape, rescue officials reported that three FC personnel were seriously injured in the ensuing stampede and chaos. They have been shifted to a private hospital for immediate treatment, while several others sustained minor injuries.

Search operation

DIG Prisons Hassan Sahito confirmed the incident, stating that approximately 6,000 inmates were housed at Malir Jail at the time. “After the tremors this morning, panic spread among the prisoners, and some even broke locks attempting to escape,” he told ARY News.

He added that escape attempts were made from two to three points within the jail, primarily by inmates with drug addiction histories.

Law enforcement authorities swiftly launched a large-scale operation. As part of the search effort, both tracks of the National Highway were closed.

Rangers joined the police in combing through areas surrounding the jail, including Gaddafi Town, Shah Latif Town, and Bhains Colony. So far, 73 escapees have been recaptured. Residents also assisted by reporting suspicious individuals.

Investigation will determine accountability: Zia Lanjar

Sindh Interior Minister Zia Lanjar acknowledged the situation but said it’s still unclear whether the inmates escaped by breaking the wall or just the locks.

“Initial information suggests the prisoners were moved out of their barracks due to the tremors,” he stated. He confirmed that a full investigation will determine accountability.

Elite units such as the Special Security Unit (SSU) and Special Response Force (SRF) are part of the ongoing operations in surrounding rural areas. Jail officials have begun counting inmates and categorizing those who escaped.

Meanwhile, Rangers have assumed control outside Malir Jail, while police, FC, and other forces have secured the interior. A full-scale search operation has been completed within the jail premises, and officials say all remaining inmates are now under control.

Authorities are still determining the nature of the inmates who escaped, while ensuring the prison is structurally secure after the seismic disturbances.