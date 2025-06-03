Mother of escaped prisoner voluntarily brings her son back to Malir Jail

Amid the chaos of last night’s mass escape from Malir Jail, a deeply emotional and extraordinary moment stood out—when the mother of an escaped prisoner voluntarily brought her son back to jail and handed him over to the authorities.

According to reports, the inmate returned home after fleeing the Malir Jail during the disorder.

However, his mother, exhibiting remarkable courage and responsibility, persuaded him to go back and then personally escorted him to the jail, handing him over to the police under full supervision.

Outside the Malir Jail, the mother pleaded with the police, seeking forgiveness for her son’s mistake.

Witnesses reported that she stood with folded hands, requesting leniency and saying, “My son made a mistake, but I brought him back myself. Please don’t harm him.”

Read more: Sindh IG says 213 prisoners fled from Malir Jail, 78 rearrested

Earlier, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon said 213 prisoners fled Malir Jail out of which 78 have been rearrested.

Speaking to ARY News, Sindh IG stated that escaped inmates from Malir Jail who voluntarily surrender will be treated with leniency. However, he made it clear that those recaptured by law enforcement will face strict legal action.

Memon confirmed that a total of 213 inmates had escaped, of which 78 have been rearrested, while around 138 are still on the run.

Contrary to earlier reports, Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon clarified that the inmates did not escape by breaking the prison wall, but rather exited through the jail gate.