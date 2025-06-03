Sindh IG says 213 prisoners fled from Malir Jail, 78 rearrested

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday said 213 prisoners fled Malir Jail out of which 78 have been rearrested, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, Sindh IG stated that escaped inmates from Malir Jail who voluntarily surrender will be treated with leniency. However, he made it clear that those recaptured by law enforcement will face strict legal action.

Memon confirmed that a total of 213 inmates had escaped, of which 78 have been rearrested, while around 138 are still on the run.

Contrary to earlier reports, Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon clarified that the inmates did not escape by breaking the prison wall, but rather exited through the jail gate.

He noted that the majority of the prisoners in Malir Jail are drug addicts, and due to their impaired cognitive abilities, they may not have fully understood the consequences of their actions.

After a recent earthquake, the inmates were gathered in an open courtyard as a safety precaution to prevent injury from collapsing structures.

Sindh IG stated that dedicated teams are being formed to apprehend the remaining fugitives, and operations are ongoing in the surrounding areas.

He added that Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel had tried to stop the fleeing prisoners and were forced to fire warning shots due to the overwhelming number of escapees.

During the chaos, one prisoner died, and several FC personnel sustained injuries. IG Sindh praised the courage and swift response of FC personnel, noting that their immediate reaction prevented a much larger escape.

Authorities continue to urge the remaining escapees to surrender voluntarily to avoid harsher consequences.