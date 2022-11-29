Malir murders: Grandmother says ‘found girls in pool of blood on upper floor’

KARACHI: The grandmother of the slain girls who were brutally stabbed to death by their father in Malir’s Shamsi Society claimed she found blood everywhere on the upper floor after hearing screams of the girls, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a man namely Fawad brutally murdered his wife and three daughters in Malir’s Shamsi Society after locking up the upper floor of the house. The slain persons included Fawad’s wife Huma, 10-year-old Samra, 12-year-old Fatima and 16-year-old Neha. After murdering the family members, Fawad tried to end his life as well.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a video statement, Fawad’s mother said Huma was her elder daughter-in-law. When questioned about fighting between the couple, she claimed that there was no fight between her son and the daughter-in-law and Fawad loves her daughter a lot.

It is pertinent to mention here that Fawad’s mother, brother and sister-in-law were reportedly present on the ground floor of the house.

READ: MALIR SHAMSI SOCIETY MURDERS: SSP KORANGI UNVEILS INITIAL PROBE FINDINGS

“I heard the scream of my granddaughter at 3:00. We tried to contact him via telephone but he didn’t receive it. After five minutes, we heard the scream of another girl then we went to the upper floor.”

“After reaching the upper floor, we saw blood everywhere and my granddaughters were lying dead there in the pool of blood. I cannot describe the scene anymore. I don’t know what just happened inside the room.”

A neighbour told ARY News that no one could expect what was happening inside the house as everything went calm from outside. He said that the Qari teacher of the children rang the doorbell of the upper floor but he returned after the door was not opened.

The crime scene forensic units were collecting evidence from the scene. Police said that entry to the house was not possible as each window and gate of the upper floor including the roof terrace’s passageway were properly grilled and locked.

Police also recovered the object used to murder the persons from inside the room. Fawad was found seriously wounded in the room. He was shifted to Jinnah Hospital in critically wounded condition and not in a position to record the statement.

The motive behind the horrific murders was not yet known.

Comments