Indian singer found dead at home; suicide suspected

Indian singer and actor Vijay Lakshmi, better known as Mallika Rajput, was found dead at her home, under mysterious circumstances, on Tuesday.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, singer and actor Mallika Rajput, who also shared the screen with Bollywood A-lister Kangana Ranaut, in her crime comedy ‘Revolver Rani’ (2014), was found hanging from a fan in her bedroom yesterday. She was 35.

The family members of the celebrity said that they were not aware of the timing of the incident and were in a state of shock when she was found hanging from the fan. Speaking to the media, Rajput’s mother said, “Earlier, the door was closed. And the light was on. We took three rounds but could not open the door. At last, I looked through the window and saw that she was standing there. When I knocked on the door, I saw that our daughter was hanging. I called my husband and others, but she was no more.”

According to the details, the local police reached the scene and filled Panchayat Nama, before sending the dead body for the post-mortem.

Officials said that prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, however, the situation will become clear after the post-mortem and further legal action will be taken accordingly.

