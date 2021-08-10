Malpractice notices served to 12 Islamabad psychiatric rehab centers

ISLAMABAD: The healthcare department of the federal capital has inspected 16 psychiatric rehab centres for their state and standard out of which it served notices on Tuesday to 12 of them for violating codes and malpractice including employing unqualified staff, ARY News reproted.

One of the psychiatric rehab centres was shut indefinitely for its suspected engagement in compromised and immoral activities, the spokesperson for the health department said.

The healthcare office said today of the remaining 12 centres, the department has served notices to, were poorly managed and their state of sanitation was substandard and inadequate.

These rehab facilities were also directed to get themselves registered with the government.

Drawing a grim picture of what happens behind closed doors of the substandard rehab centres and even therapy centers that have been reportedly engaged in exploiting people’s confidentiality and weaknesses under the garb of extending much-needed support to the ones going for it.

Key to note that a renowned psychiatrist in Islamabad was exposed after he was caught on camera allegedly demanding sexual favours from a ‘female patient’ during the treatment.

The Islamabad psychiatrist was exposed by a team of ARY NEWS programme Sar-e-Aam that carried out a sting operation in which a woman was sent to the doctor, posing as a patient suffering from mental issues.

The woman secretly filmed the entire conversation with the health professional, showing how he was asking for a sexual favour from the planted patient.