Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie makes Instagram debut

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has confirmed her daughter Malti Marie’s debut on the social media platform Instagram.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

After returning to the United States of America from India where she attended her brother Siddharth Chopra’s pre-wedding festivities, the “Fashion” star took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of Maltie playing on the sofa of their house.

Along with the picture, Priyanka Chopra also tagged Maltie Marie’s official Instagram account with an angel emoji, seemingly confirming her daughter’s Instagram debut.

During her visit to India, the Bollywood actress was also seen at the launch event of “Paani,” a Marathi feature film she is producing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

It is worth mentioning here that Priyanka Chopra and American musician Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018, in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies in Jodhpur.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022, as announced in their joint statement on social media.

Last month, Jonas revealed embracing the tag ‘National Jiju’, given to him by Indian fans and paparazzi.

Nick Jonas is affectionately called ‘jiju (brother-in-law)’ or even ‘national jiju‘ of India, whenever he visits the country with his better half.

During his recent appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ with comedian Jimmy Fallon, Jonas proudly embraced the title and explained the meaning to the host. He said, “As you know I am married to Priyanka. When we got married this hashtag started. I was ‘National Jiju’.”

“Jiju means elder sister’s husband, so effectively I’m the older brother to India,” he explained, before the host played an old clip from the Jonas Brothers concert in India, when his siblings and bandmates, Joe and Kevin, also introduced him as ‘Jiju’.