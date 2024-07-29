Nick Jonas embraces ‘National Jiju of India’ tag

American singer and husband of Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas proudly embraced the tag ‘National Jiju’, given to him by Indian fans and paparazzi.

Singer Nick Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, who is married to the Indian A-lister, is affectionately called ‘jiju (brother-in-law)’ or even ‘national jiju‘ of India, whenever he visits the country with his better half.

During his recent appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ with comedian Jimmy Fallon, Jonas proudly embraced the title and explained the meaning to the host. He said, “As you know I am married to Priyanka. When we got married this hashtag started. I was ‘National Jiju’.”

“Jiju means elder sister’s husband, so effectively I’m the older brother to India,” he explained, before the host played an old clip from the Jonas Brothers concert in India, when his siblings and bandmates, Joe and Kevin, also introduced him as ‘Jiju’.

It is pertinent to mention that Indian actor-singer Priyanka Chopra and American musician Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018, in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies in Jodhpur.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022, as announced in their joint statement on social media.