Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas forced to leave their LA home

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been forced to evacuate their $20 million mansion in Los Angeles, California.

As per a report from a foreign celebrity publication, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been forced to leave their LA mansion over a lawsuit filed in May last year.

Reportedly, the lavish estate, which comes with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a chef’s kitchen, a home theatre, a bowling alley, a spa and steam shower and a gym in addition to a billiards room, was purchased by the couple for $20 million in 2019.

However, as per the lawsuit, filed in May 2023, the pool and spa on the property, began presenting issues soon after the purchase, with waterproofing in the premises which led to ‘fostered mold contamination and related issues’.

Another water leak in the barbecue area on the deck was also mentioned in the complaint filed last year.

According to the detail, the couple is seeking ‘consequential damages’. The lawsuit, obtained by the publication, states, “In the alternative, plaintiff should be reimbursed for all costs of repair, plus compensation for the loss of use and other damages caused by defendants’ conduct.”

Though the exact repair costs have not been determined as yet, the report suggests that it will exceed $1.5 million, and could go up to $2.5 million.

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka along with their two-year-old daughter Malti Marie have moved into another property until their mansion is repaired.

For the unversed, Bollywood actor-singer Priyanka Chopra and American musician Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018, in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies in Jodhpur.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022, as announced in their joint statement on social media.

