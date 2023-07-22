BJP planning to pull off another Pulwama-like staged-incident: Banerjee

NEW DELHI: Chief minister of India’s West Bengal state Mamata Banerjee has claimed that Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was planning to pull off another Pulwama-like ‘staged’ attack – that killed dozens of paramilitary troops in India-held Jammu and Kashmir in February 2019, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a rally in Kolkata, the West Bengal chief minister termed the Pulwama terror attack ‘fake and staged’, saying that the Narendra Modi-led BJP was planning to pull off a similar incident.

“They [BJP] are planning to create fake, staged videos like in movies. They will stage dramas, shoot videos and defame Bengal. This is their conspiracy,” she said, holding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘responsible’ for the attack.

In February 2019, an attack took place on Indian paramilitary troops in IIOJK killing more than 40 soldiers. India accused Pakistan of being behind the attack — a claim Islamabad has denied.

Earlier in April, Satyapal Malik – who was governor during the Pulwama attack – said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hid key facts from the public about the incident.

Malik revealed that the Indian prime minister silenced him on the security lapses that led to the terror attack so that they could benefit from it by blaming it on Pakistan.

He revealed that the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama was a result of “incompetence” and “carelessness” by the Indian system, specifically the CRPF and the home ministry.

Malik also gave details of how the CRPF had asked for aircraft to transport its personnel but was refused by the home ministry.

He also said all of these lapses were raised by him directly when Modi called him from outside Corbett Park, shortly after the attack. He said the prime minister told him to keep quiet about this and not tell anyone.