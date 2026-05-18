Mamelodi Sundowns beat Royal Armed Forces 1-0 in final first leg

PRETORIA – Hosts Mamelodi Sundowns beat Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces 1-0 in the first leg of the African ​Champions League final on Sunday, with left back Aubrey ‌Modiba scoring the game’s only goal.

Modiba struck home a free kick from outside the penalty box eight minutes before halftime to ​give the South African champions a slender advantage ​to take into next Sunday’s return leg in Rabat.

Sundowns ⁠might have had a more handsome win had their ​Colombian striker Brayan Leon not squandered three good chances ​in quick succession early in the second half, which got underway after a 20-minute delay because of a faulty VAR system.

Both teams were ​left waiting to restart after halftime before deciding to ​go ahead without VAR in another embarrassing incident in a major ‌African ⁠final.

Earlier this year the African Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat was overshadowed by controversial VAR decisions and a walk-off by Senegal.

The same referee, Jean-Jacques ​Ndala of the ​Democratic Republic ⁠of Congo, oversaw Sunday’s match at Loftus Versfeld but could do little about the ​faulty technology.

Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena struck the visitors’ ​upright ⁠with another free kick five minutes from time.

Sundowns, who were Champions League runners-up last season, have only previously won the ⁠competition ​in 2016 while the Moroccan army ​side were victors of the old-style African Champions Cup 41 years ago.