Multan teacher accused of raping, blackmailing college girls arrested

MULTAN: An emoloyee of a private college with an alleged record of raping women and blackmailing them after making their videos has been arrested Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the man was employed in the college as a teacher whose pupil, and an alleged victim of his sexual assault and blackmail, informed on him to the college administration.

The complainant girl said the teacher has been blackmailing her with the videos he had made of her after he sexually assaulted her.

The police then raided the teacher’s residence and arrested him. It then emerged that the complainant was not the only girl assaulted and blackmailed by him.

Other pupils also came forward with similar complaints and claimed their compromised videos held by the accused teacher were used to blackmail them.