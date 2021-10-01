Watch: Man climbs on wing of a moving aircraft

The video of a passenger walking on the wing of an aircraft as it taxied the runaway went viral on social media.

A foreign news agency reported that a 33-year-old man named Christian Segura opened the emergency exit door of an American Airlines aircraft while it taxied the runway.

He jumped from the aircraft after which he got detained.

A statement by American Airlines thanked the staff for their professionalism and issued an apology to the other passengers.

“We are aware of an incident involving a passenger on American Airlines flight 920 from Cali, Colombia (CLO) to Miami (MIA), the statement as quoted by a news agency read.

It added: “While customers were exiting the plane at the gate, a passenger opened the over-wing emergency exit and jumped onto the ramp. The customer was immediately detained by law enforcement officials. All other customers deplaned normally.”

Police mentioned that Segura claimed that he was not feeling well and was taken to a hospital to be treated for blood pressure.

The reason behind the incident has not been disclosed as of yet. It is not the first time that such an incident has happened.

A woman had opened an emergency exit door of a plane and climbed on its wings just to have some fresh air after it landed.

