Man allegedly kills wife, 3 daughters in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman, her three teenage daughters were found dead inside their house in the Shamsi society area of Karachi on Tuesday in what is believed to be a mass murder by the woman’s husband, ARY News reported.

According to SSP Korangi, a man killed her three daughters and wife by slitting their throats in Karachi’s Malir area over a domestic dispute. The man, identified as Fawad, also tried to end his life, said police.

The injured father was shifted to hospital where his condition is said to be critical, police said.

The three children included 10-year-old Samra, 12-year-old Fatima and 16-year-old Neha. Police took the bodies of all four into custody and initiated an investigation into the incident.

The motive behind the killings could not be ascertained.

In another horrible incident reported from Karachi today, a drug-addicted man killed his two-year-old child over a domestic fight with his wife in Karachi.

According to police, the drug-addicted man slammed the minor to the ground when he couldn’t get the drug.

The man brought his child to Jinnah hospital for a normal check-up but started fighting with his wife when he couldn’t find his drugs.

In a fit of rage, he slammed his two-year-old child on the ground in Jinnah hospital Karachi. The minor died on the spot.

