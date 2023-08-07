Man allegedly rapes stepdaughter in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped his stepdaughter in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The rape victim girl, who is a resident of Zaman Town, alleged that her stepfather was ‘sexually assaulting’ her for many years and was forcing her and her mother into ‘prostitution’. I have left the house due to the atrocities of the stepfather.

A case has been registered against the man on the complaint of the girl at Zaman Town police station. The accused will be arrested soon, the police said.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of children being raped have been reported frequently in the country.

Earlier in September 2020, a 40-year-old man had allegedly raped his 17-year-old stepdaughter in Gujranwala’s Pasban Colony.

According to the police, the teenage girl in her statement to the police had alleged that her stepfather, Gulzar, had raped her several times. A case had been registered against the suspect on a victim’s complaint.