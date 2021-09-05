Man allegedly sets woman ablaze, throws her in canal after sexual abuse

SHEIKHUPURA: In a horrifying turn of events, a man has on Sunday allegedly set a woman on fire and threw her in the Khanpur Canal after he raped her, ARY News reported as police confirmed the incident.

According to the woman, he raped her and fearing the thought of getting caught, her set her on fire and threw her in the canal.

The woman was rescued after her cries were heard by the passersby as she drowned in the canal. The men rescued her and informed police.

She was earlier taken to local DHQ hospital where her burn injuries prompted doctors to refer moving her to Mayo Hospital.

The Sheikhupura Police have booked the case and have detained the alleged rapist.

Police set free 151 suspects in Minar-e-Pakistan incident case

Separately, the Lahore police have released 151 suspects taken into custody for the Minar-e-Pakistan incident probe.

A local court in Lahore ordered the release of 152 suspects. They were released after the victim could not identify them during an identity parade.

A total of 104 people have so far been paraded before the victim out of which 14 people have been identified. The police said that the accused who have been identified by the TikToker woman so far are Shahryar, Mehran, Abid, Arsalan, Javed and Iftikhar.