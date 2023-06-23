Man along with family caught stealing sacrificial goats in Karachi

KARACHI: The citizens caught a man along with his family who was allegedly stealing sacrificial goats in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, ARY News reported on Friday.

A man along with his family was found roaming in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 10-A area in a vehicle and stealing sacrificial goats. Some locals spotted the man while stealing the goats in a vehicle in which his family members including women and children were sitting.

The locals caught the alleged thief and tortured him for stealing the sacrificial animals. The enraged citizens also seized his vehicle and broke the window glasses.

After receiving complaints, police rushed to the scene and arrested the accused. Police said that the accused was shifted to the police station and he is being interrogated.

Yesterday, it was learnt that more than 60 sacrificial animals were stolen and snatched in Karachi ahead of Eidul Azha in a few days.

In the North Karachi Sector 7-A area, 40 goats were stolen from an empty plot. In the Yaseenabad area, thieves broke the shutter of a shop and stole two goats, whereas, a cow was stolen from an apartment near Frere police station.

Some thieves stole a sacrificial cow in a vehicle in the Dalmia area, whereas, four sacrificial animals were snatched at gunpoint from Orangi Town Sector 11/5 area. Five animals were stolen from Baloch Bridge and thieves stole a sacrificial bull from Baldia Town 5/5 number area.