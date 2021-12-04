Man arrested for allegedly hurling acid on married woman in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a suspect blamed for throwing acid on a married woman for refusing his proposal in Mahmoodabad area of Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The suspect identified as Sheeraz aka Sheezi wanted to marry an already married woman and hurled acid on her over refusing to accept his proposal.

The incident was reported two days back with saying that a man threw acid on a married woman and her sister in Mahmoodabad area of Karachi after the former refused to marry him.

Initially, it was reported that the husband of the woman had thrown acid on her and his sister-in-law, however, the family later denied the report.

“Yasir, the husband of the woman who suffered an acid attack, was at his mother’s home when it happened,” the family of the woman said.

Read More: TW: HORRIFIC ACID ATTACK ON KARACHI TRANSGENDER CAUSES 60PC BODY BURNS

They added that it was rather a man a named Shahzad, who wanted to marry the woman for the second time. “Both Shahzad and the woman were married,” they said adding that the suspect allegedly entered through the open door of the house and threw acid on the woman.

He later fled from the crime scene as the victims were shifted to a hospital for treatment of their burn wounds.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!