Man arrested after cat found hanging upside down in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Sunday arrested a man who killed a cat and hung upside down in the Lohi Bher area of the federal capital.

According to police, the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Lohi Bhair police station.

The case was filed by a citizen, Anila, who approached the police and registered a complaint registered against her neighbour.

The police registered the case under section 154 and arrested the accused.

Further investigation is underway, said police.