Man arrested for aerial firing during Karachi wedding

KARACHI: A man got arrested for aerial firing during wedding after his video went viral on social media platform, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, Police arrested the groom friend after the video of aerial firing went viral on social media. Sources said that the groom was a close relative of a police officer.

As seen in the video, the youth can be seen doing aerial firing by placing the weapon on groom’s head during the wedding in Karachi’s Orangi Town area.

The police immediately took action and arrested the youth seen in the video and a case has been registered against the accused in Pirabad police station.

