Man arrested for allegedly killing daughter of businessman in Lahore

LAHORE: A woman whose husband was in the United States was allegedly killed at her father’s home in the Muslim Town neighbourhood of Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

The woman is said to be a daughter of a prominent businessman in Lahore and the police said that her husband was living in United States.

“We have arrested the adopted child of the businessman while a domestic servant has also been questioned,” they said and added that the body has been shifted to a morgue for medical examination.

The police have yet not share the circumstances and motive that led to the killing.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has taken notice of the murder incident and sought a report from the inspector general of police (IG) Punjab. He directed them to arrest those involved in the incident immediately.

“The suspects should immediately be arrested and the case should be probed with all angles,” he said and added that they would ensure the provision of justice to family of the victim.

