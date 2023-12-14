24.9 C
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Muzaffargarh horror: Man accused of killing, eating children arrested

Bureau Chief Multan

Police have arrested a ruthless man accused of killing children and eating their meat in Muzaffargarh, Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday. 

According to the local police, three children were abducted from the Khan Garh area of Muzaffargarh five days ago.

The culprit brutally murdered two of three underage children by slaughtering them in a gruesome manner and eating them. At the same time, seven-year-old Ali Hassan was recovered by the police on information provided by the locals.

According to Ali Hassan, after slaughtering three-year-old Abdullah and one and half years old his sister Hafsa, the man cooked and ate their meat. The man also distributed the meat at a local dargah in Muzzaffargah.

Muzaffargarh police have recovered the remains of Abdullah and the knives from the field while continuing to search Hafsa۔

According to the police spokesperson, the apprehended suspect is currently in critical condition in the hospital, and further revelations about the brutal murders will be made upon his regaining consciousness.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the arrested suspect for murder and terrorism under the father’s complaint. Fayyaz, the father of deceased children has demanded strict action against the accused.

