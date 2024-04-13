Man arrested for sharing ‘objectionable’ posts against Kangana Ranaut on social media

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a resident of Kanpur, India, has been arrested for making ‘objectionable’ comments against actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut on social media. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from an Indian news agency, a Kanpur man, identified as Atiq Hashmi, 50, was arrested by police earlier this week, for allegedly sharing ‘inflammatory and objectionable’ social media posts about Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut, who is set to contest the upcoming elections 2024, from Mandi, on the ticket of the ruling party BJP.

According to the details, Hashmi was arrested from his locality of Juhi Lal Colony in Kanpur and was sent to jail for interrogation.

Reportedly, Hashmi had been posting objectionable posts targeting the actor on his social media account and was sharing them with others, said Lal Colony outpost in charge of Kidwai Nagar police station.

Moreover, the accused also raised questions about Ranaut’s candidacy and made inflammatory remarks against her.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IT Act against Hashmi for inciting religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, the general elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled to be held in seven phases, starting from April 19, and concluding on June 1. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

