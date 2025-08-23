web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 23, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Man arrested for sexually harrasing woman during Karachi rains

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Jamshed Quarters police on Saturday arrested a man for sexually harassing a woman during the recent rains in Karachi.

The incident in Jamshed Town was caught on camera and went viral on social media, sparking outrage and calls for strict action.

After the video surfaced, police registered an FIR and launched a probe.

The suspect, identified as Muhibullah, was traced through human intelligence and technical surveillance.

Read More: Murtaza Wahab faces JI backlash over Karachi rain and funds

Police said the video clearly showed the suspect’s face, leading to his arrest. He has been booked under charges of harassment in a case registered on behalf of the state.

Earlier this week, heavy downpours left several areas of Karachi waterlogged, stranding citizens for hours and causing severe difficulties for working women and students trying to return home.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.