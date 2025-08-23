Man arrested for sexually harrasing woman during Karachi rains

KARACHI: Jamshed Quarters police on Saturday arrested a man for sexually harassing a woman during the recent rains in Karachi.

The incident in Jamshed Town was caught on camera and went viral on social media, sparking outrage and calls for strict action.

After the video surfaced, police registered an FIR and launched a probe.

The suspect, identified as Muhibullah, was traced through human intelligence and technical surveillance.

Police said the video clearly showed the suspect’s face, leading to his arrest. He has been booked under charges of harassment in a case registered on behalf of the state.

Earlier this week, heavy downpours left several areas of Karachi waterlogged, stranding citizens for hours and causing severe difficulties for working women and students trying to return home.