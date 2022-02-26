Man arrested for harassing girl on Lahore street

LAHORE: The Lahore Police on Saturday arrested a man on charges of harassing a girl walking on Lahore’s Gulberg Road, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police arrested a man after the victim girl uploaded a picture of the accused on social media allegedly involved in the harassment.

READ: BANK OFFICER SENT TO JAIL FOR HARASSING WOMAN IN ISLAMABAD

“The accused was harassing me for a couple of days during my office timings,” she said in a complaint.

Police have registered a case against suspect and an investigation has been initiated.

READ: FAISALABAD COPS PUNISHED FOR HARASSING, ILLEGALLY DETAINING WOMAN & MAN

Earlier in December, Lahore Police arrested boy Asad for sexually harassing a student in the Ravi Road police limits.

The suspect had been harassing a female student using different phone numbers. Police following a complaint from victim family arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

Comments