Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed food delivery rider

KARACHI: Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a food delivery rider in Karachi’s DHA area.

According to SSP South Tauheed Rehman, the incident took place on May 10 near Ittehad Park. The suspect, identified as Hamza Shamim, allegedly lost control of the speeding car, resulting in the deadly collision.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Zeeshan, was working as a food delivery rider for a private company. He sustained critical injuries after being hit by the vehicle and later died.

Police said a case was registered at Gizri Police Station on May 10. Investigators collected evidence from the scene and traced the suspect with the help of CCTV footage installed in the surrounding area.

According to police, the car involved in the accident was later found parked at a workshop near Hill Park on Tariq Road. Investigations revealed that the vehicle had previously been sold by its former owner, Amir Ali, to Nisar Ahmed, who had left it at the workshop for repairs.

Police said Hamza, who worked at the workshop, allegedly took the car out at around 2:30am and returned it at approximately 8:00am before fleeing. Officials added that the workshop’s security guard is Hamza’s brother, and the suspect reportedly handed the car keys to him before leaving.

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The body of the deceased rider was sent to his hometown in Dera Ismail Khan for burial. Family members said Zeeshan was the sole breadwinner for his four sisters and one brother.

Fellow food delivery riders demanded justice for the victim. They raised concerns over the growing number of traffic accidents across the city in which delivery riders are losing their lives.