Man who attacked police party in Thatta killed in encounter: SSP

THATTA: Police on Wednesday claimed to have killed a suspect in an encounter over his alleged involvement in attacking a police party in Thatta that saw the martyrdom of two cops and injuries to an SHO and a DSP, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Thatta Dr. Imran Khan, the suspect identified as Mir Bahar was wanted to the police in the case and has been killed in a police encounter.

He further said that the funeral prayer for the martyred cops was offered at police headquarters in Makli and their bodies were later sent to their native areas for burial.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that two police officials were killed in a firing incident near Gharo in Thatta district.

“In a tense standoff between two groups in a land dispute, when a police party reached to the spot to arrest the people wanted in a case, the armed men opened fire at the law enforcers,” a spokesman of district police said in a statement.

“Two police officials, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sakhi Mohammad Bakhsh and Ali Nawaz Channar, were killed in the shooting incident while the DSP and SHO Mumtaz Brohi were injured,” police said.

“Injured DSP has been transferred to a hospital in Karachi for medical treatment, while the SHO of local police station sustained bullet injury on hand”, according to police.