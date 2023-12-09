Man tries to kill children, attempts suicide in Karachi

KARACHI: A man tried to kill his kids and commit suicide outside Karachi Press Club (KPC), ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, a man was pouring petrol on himself and his kids on the pretext to put on fire, however, the police swiftly took action and held the citizen along with his children.

A man named Muzammil was residing in Karachi’s Machar Colony, complained to police that his house had been illegally captured and no one was helping him to retrieve it, that’s why he decided to kill his kids and commit suicide.

The police shifted the citizen and his children to the police station.

Last week, a Faisalabad couple committed suicide after killing their daughters in Faisalabad over a loan repayment.

According to police, the incident took place in the Dajkot area of Faisalabad, where a man named Tahir and his wife Naheed committed suicide after killing their three children.

The police said Tahir took a loan of about Rs300,000 from various persons and the couple took this step after failing to pay back the amount.

A letter found from the body of Tahir stated that he was committing suicide after failing to pay his loan, the police said.

Read more: Man kills three children, wife in Kot Radha Kishan

The bodies have been shifted to the hospital by the rescue teams for legal formalities.