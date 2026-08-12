Man beaten to death with brick over minor scuffle in Karachi

KARACHI: Reflecting growing societal frustration, a minor altercation in Karachi’s Mahmoodabad area claimed a human life when a man smashed a brick into another person’s head during a scuffle, ARY News reported.

Police stated that the deadly incident occurred on Wednesday morning outside a hotel near the Rehmania Mosque in Mahmoodabad.

The deceased was identified as Zubair, while police confirmed that the suspect who struck him with the brick has been arrested.

The accused has been identified as Naqeeb Ullah.

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According to police details, the culprit threw the brick at Zubair’s head, resulting in his immediate death.