Man beats wife in front of son, disturbing video goes viral

A disturbing video of a man beating his wife in front of their son is going viral on social media.

THE VIDEO IS SENSITIVE AND NOT SUITABLE FOR MINORS

The viral video, shared on Instagram by Ted the Stoner, showed the woman Aisha celebrating her son’s birthday in India’s Bengaluru city. Her former husband Mohammed GK interrupted the happy moment and slapped her.

He cut the cake with his son as if he did not do anything wrong. As she explained her actions, he slapped her again and it was so hard that she fell.

The child, who saw his father beat his mother, followed his path and started hitting her as well. His assault did not stop as he kept slapping and punching the victim in the face and the stomach.

An Indian news agency reported that the video is six years old. Mohammed GK and Aisha ended their marriage and the woman won the legal battle for the child’s custody. In the same case, the court had ordered the man to play INR 50,000 fine for wasting the court’s time by making demands.

Bollywood actor Elli Avram condemned the incident in a statement.

“Shivering after seeing this,” she wrote. “I wish I was in that room. I’d beat the s*** out of this fellow thinking he’s tough.

“He has to be taken and this woman needs all love and support from us all!! And that child needs help asap, to not grow up becoming like his father!”

