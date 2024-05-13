Man beheads teen girl in front of parents

A man beheaded a teen girl in front of her parents and left with the severed head after their marriage was called off.

The horrifying incident occurred in Madikeri area of India’s Karnataka where the man arrived at 16-year-old Meena’s house and dragged her out of the room following a heated exchange, an Indian media outlet reported.

The accused, 32-year-old man Prakash, was set to marry the teen girl and their engagement was scheduled on May 9.

However, the authorities intervened after they were informed about the ceremony and stopped the event.

Later, the authorities gave counselling to the family of Prakash and Meena and it was decided to call off the engagement.

The victim’s family agreed that they would get her married after she turned 18.

Following the cancellation of the engagement ceremony, Prakash arrived at Meena’s house and started a fight with her family.

After thrashing Meena’s family members, the accused pulled the 16-year-old out of the room and beheaded her using a sharp blade.

He later fled the scene with the chopped head of the teen girl who was the youngest among three sisters and two brothers.

A police official said that the victim’s mother was also injured and was receiving treatment at the hospital currently while Meena’s father was doing fine.

Later, police began searching for the accused and tracked his location. However, he allegedly died by suicide before he could be arrested. His lifeless body was found near his residence.