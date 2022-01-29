Man catches cobra with bare hands, video goes viral

In a shocking act caught on camera, a man was spotted catching a huge king cobra, one of the most venomous snakes, with his bare hands on a road.

The video shot in Thailand shows a volunteer worker catching a huge king cobra with his bare hands in the southern province of Krabi.

The presence of the snake was reported by locals who informed the reptile slithered into a palm plantation and tried to hide in a septic tank.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The giant cobra reportedly measured 4.5 metres (nearly 14 feet) and weighed over 10 kilograms was captured after 20 minutes.

The video showed the king cobra resisting all attempts to be captured and at one point, the snake lunged forward with its jaw open, but Naewhaad managed to move out of its way.

Read More: VIDEO OF GIRL FEARLESSLY PLAYING WITH GIANT SNAKE SHOCKS NETIZENS

The snake catcher said that the king cobra was safely released in its natural habitat after being caught. He said that the snake had probably been looking for its mate, as another cobra had recently been killed by locals.

Comments