LONDON: British prosecutors said on Monday that a 28-year-old man had been charged ​with murdering former government minister Ann Widdecombe who ‌was found dead at her home earlier this month.

Widdecombe, 78, who was a prominent member of Nigel Farage’s populist ​Reform UK, was found at her home ​in rural southwest England on July 9 after sustaining what ⁠police described as serious injuries. She stood down ​from parliament in 2010.

Joshua Kerry, a white British national from northern ​England, has been charged with her killing, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said.

He will appear at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on ​Tuesday.

“Police enquiries into the defendant’s motives are ongoing, ​including a potential political or terrorist connection,” Frank Ferguson, Chief ‌Crown ⁠Prosecutor of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said in a statement.

Police have previously said they believed that Widdecombe had been clearly targeted.

Widdecombe was ​known for ​her socially ⁠conservative views, first as a junior minister in Conservative Prime Minister John Major’s ​1992-1997 government and latterly as an immigration ​and ⁠justice spokesperson for Reform.

She converted to Catholicism partly in protest at the Church of England’s ordination of women ⁠as ​priests and was opposed to ​abortion and to equalising the age of consent for homosexual and ​heterosexual relationships.