VIDEO: Man chases goat who fled with his papers

A hilarious video of a government employee chasing a goat that had his papers in his mouth in India has gone viral on social media.

The viral video on Twitter is close to getting 50,000 views and has been retweeted by thousands of users.

कानपुर भी गज़बे है भाई.. एक बकरी सरकारी कार्यालय से पेपर चबा के भाग रही है और कर्मचारी पीछा कर रहे है pic.twitter.com/ql6Yt0D3aE — Rajeev Nigam (@apnarajeevnigam) December 1, 2021

A foreign news agency reported that the bizarre incident related to the goat happened in the Kanpur city of the Uttar Pradesh state.

It so happened that government employees were enjoying the pleasant weather outside their office and were unaware. A goat came entered and took off with the papers in his mouth.

They were unaware of what was happening till they saw the animal with the papers.

The video made rounds of Twitter. A man can be heard asking the animal to return the papers. They did manage to get hold of them but half of them were torn off.

Here’s how the netizens reacted to the incident.

Kuch log record v kr rhe hai mobile se😂 — SIYON barla (@BarlaSiyon) December 2, 2021

People those who are more educated what they are doing .you can see on channel and watch the condition of our IAS and IPS officer how a little educated people handling them by so called leaders . — sadman (@SadmanKsadman) December 1, 2021

Ye news dekhne se lag raha h ki exam ka paper kaise leak hota hoga — Jitendra Kumar (@Jitendr66270697) December 2, 2021

Sarkari babu ne bakri ka kaam pending rakha hoga — Nazre Imam Khan (@Imam648) December 2, 2021

