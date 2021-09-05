WATCH: This happened when woman tried to take selfie with goat

A woman’s attempt to take a selfie with a goat did not sit down well with the animal as the entire episode was captured on camera and shared on social media.

The short 11-second clip shows a woman recording a video from the front camera of her phone with a tied-up goat in the background. At first, it looks like the goat is coming towards her lovingly.



However, since the animal is tied up it couldn’t easily reach her. On the goat’s second attempt to come close to the woman, it seems clear that the goat is trying to attack her.

Read More: EIDUL AZHA: HILARIOUS VIDEO OF GOAT’S ANTICS WILL LEAVE YOU AMAZED

She can even be heard saying, “It’s trying to head bump me.” In a split second, it makes a third attempt and jumps at the woman’s head with its horns facing toward her. That is where the video ends.