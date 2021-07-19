Eidul Azha: Hilarious video of goat’s antics will leave you amazed

KARACHI: With Eidul Azha fast approaching, social media platforms are awash with videos of sacrificial animals.

In one such video, a goat can be seen making his owner fool when he tried to catch him at his cattle farm. The video shows the sacrificial goat playing dead to avoid being caught by the owner.

A video of goat’s antics is winning hearts on the internet and has been shared by many people on different social media platforms.

It is pertinent to mention here that the people in different cities are taking their sacrificial animals for roaming on the streets and incidents of ran away of sacrificial animals have become common in this season.

In one such incident that occurred on July 15, a cow while running from its owner fell into a drain. A crane was called on to lift the animal, while a number of people gathered around the drain to see the scene of lifting the animal.

Earlier, in an amusing video that went viral on social media, a sacrificial cow stormed into the shop of a tailor located in the Karachi neighborhood after breaking loose.

Eidul Azha will be celebrated across the country on July 21.