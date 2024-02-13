19.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Man commits suicide after killing wife, four children in Chakwal

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife and four children before committing suicide in Chakwal, Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to police, the disturbing incident took place in Muzzdalfa Town in the limits of Chakwal city police station.

The man after killing his wife, and four children committed suicide. The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for identification.

Similar incidents have occurred previously although the motives behind them were different. In one such incident, a man committed suicide after killing his wife and son in Karachi over a domestic dispute.

Read more: Karachi: Jobless man ends after killing wife, three children

The incident occurred in the Qaddafi Town area of Landhi and the police said that the accused initially murdered his 40-year-old wife and 18-year-old son over a domestic dispute.

“He later shot himself in the head to commit suicide,” they said adding that the bodies were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.