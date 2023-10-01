Man commits suicide after shooting two in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a man committed suicide after shooting two in Shah Latif Town Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Shah Latif Town where two men identified as Habib Ullah and Wahid sustained injuries and the accused Babar committed suicide by shooting himself.

The police officials said that more than 32 bullet shells were recovered from the spot of incident.

According to police, a dispute was going on between the landlord and tenant. The accused moved his family to another place a few days ago.

Earlier, a firing incident was reported from Karachi’s Korangi Crossing area, in which some armed suspects opened fire and injured a security guard.

The CCTV footage of the incident has emerged showing two armed suspects approaching security guard – sitting outside a shop – and attempting to snatch the guard’s weapons and mobile phone, and upon resistance, opened fire, leaving the guard injured.

The injured guard is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital, and authorities have assured that they are in contact with him and will take appropriate action.

Law enforcement agencies have launched an extensive investigation into the incident to apprehend the culprits. The security footage is being closely examined to aid in the identification and subsequent arrest of the accused.