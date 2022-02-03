Man commits suicide after killing wife in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another incident of a domestic dispute, a man on Thursday committed suicide after killing his wife in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, the bodies of Saifullah and Amina, both husband and wife, were found from home in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony on Thursday evening.

The man slaughtered his wife with a sharp dagger and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home located in Manzoor Colony of the port city, said police.

The bodies were shifted to the JPMC Karachi for medico-legal formalities, said police, adding that further investigation was underway.

In a separate incident of the same in nature, the woman, identified as Rubab, killed and chopped her husband, 65-year-old Shaikh Mohammad Sohail, into pieces within the jurisdiction of Preedy police station back in December 2021.

Also Read: Faisalabad man kills wife, chops body into pieces over property dispute

She then dumped his body parts in different rooms of house before going to sleep.

