Man dies after alleged torture in Gujranwala police custody

GUJRANWALA: A man died in police custody after alleged torture at police station CIA in Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

As per details, SSP operations Faraz Ahmed said that the slain Faisal Mukhtar involved in a serious incident was arrested by Model Town Police and was kept in CIA for safety.

The SSP claimed that the suspect died because of a heart attack however he was shifted to hospital for postmortem and further action will be taken after his medical report comes out.

Earlier in a separate incident, a 23-year-old youth allegedly died of torture in custody of Punjab police.

As per details, a 23-year-old youth named Adil died due to alleged police torture in the Quaid-e-Azam Factory area of ​​Lahore. The heirs of the youth along with the residents of the area surrounded the police station and recorded their strong protest against the alleged torture of cops.

According to the father of the deceased youth, his son, Adil was picked up from outside the house by plainclothes policemen on Monday.

The elderly father said that the report of his son’s disappearance was registered at the Green Town Police Station yesterday.

Later in the night, the SHO of the Green Town police station called and said that his son had died, the father of the victim said and added he was directed to contact the Industrial Area of ​​the Police Station.