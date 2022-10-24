Man dies while watching Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match

An India man died because of a heart attack while watching the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture between the Men In Blue and Pakistan on Sunday.

An Indian news agency reported that the untoward incident happened in Assam state’s Sivasagar district. Bitu Gogoi, 34, was watching the high-intensity game at a cinema with his friends where he suddenly collapsed.

He was taken to nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The 34-year-old went into cardiac arrest because of noise pollution during the match in the cinema hall.

An autopsy was held whereas a team of Sivsagar police has started an investigation to look into the incident.

Bitu Gogoi’s family said that the deceased did not suffer from any health issues.

India edged Pakistan in their nerve-wrecking ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture in Melbourne on Sunday.

Pakistan, sent to bat first, scored 159-8 in their 20 overs with half-centuries Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed.

The former remained unbeaten on 52 from 42 balls with four boundaries to his name. The latter hit four boundaries and two maximums on his ti 34-ball 51.

India pacers Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya bagged three wickets each.

India completed the run chased on the last delivery of the match at the loss of six wickets with a superb unbeaten half-century by former captain Virat Kohli.

The right-handed batter’s superb knock of 82 from 53 deliveries with six boundaries and four sixes. Hardik Pandya made 40 from 37 balls with a four and two maximums to his name.

