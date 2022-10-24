‘You’re my match winner’: Babar Azam backs Mohammad Nawaz after India defeat

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam called all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz his match winner following the side’s defeat to India in the tense ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture on Sunday.

Mohammad Nawaz had to defend 15 runs in the final over of the crunch match against India in Melbourne. He took the wicket of Hardik Pandya. However, it was not enough for him to seal the victory for his side.

Talking to the players after the game, Babar Azam addressed Muhammad Nawaz and praised his efforts in the match.

“You are my match winner,” he said. “I will always believe in you. You will win matches for me. The efforts were really good.”

Babar Azam told him that it was a pressure game and he made it look so close.

Moreover, he said that no one in his camp should single out a player for victory or defeat as it is a team effort.

The skipper told his players to look at the positives as there were good performances. He said that his side has to work and learn from the “small mistakes” which were the cause of defeat.

The batter said that the team should concentrate on the upcoming fixtures.

Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in their second game of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on October 27 at Perth.

