Watch: Man enters lion enclosure to ‘look for hidden diamonds’

In a terrifying incident, a man was rescued after he entered an African lion’s enclosure at a zoo in India’s Hyderabad.

The incident took place at the Nehru Zoological Park on November 23. A viral video shows the man, identified as 31-year-old G Sai Kumae, sitting on a rock a few metres away from the lion.

Horrified visitors, on spotting him, yelled and urged him not to jump inside.

A man was enters into the #Lion enclosure, walking on the boulders of #AfricanLion moat area, at #NehruZoologicalPark, #Hyderabad. The person was rescued and caught by the #zoo staff and handed over to Bahadurpura police. pic.twitter.com/RO3TW2fh3G — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy67) November 23, 2021

On getting information, zoo authorities rushed to the spot and rescued him. They turned him over to the police and lodged a complaint against him.

“G Sai Kumar had jumped inside the lion enclosure, which is off-limits to the public,” the Nehru Zoological Park said in a statement.

“He was walking over the boulders. Lions are released in the exhibited enclosure at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad which is an absolutely prohibited area. The man was rescued and caught by the zoo staff and handed over to the Bahadurpura police station.”

Reports quoted Kumar as telling the police that he was searching for diamonds hidden in the enclosure.

