Man escapes death after restraining alligator with shirt

In a daring attempt, an aged man narrowly escaped death while trying to retrain an alligator with a shirt.

Alligators are so scary and ferocious that even coming close to them requires a lot of courage. They can kill you or injure you in a matter of seconds but some people are daring enough to come face to face with such scary animals.

This old man in unusual circumstances tried to restrain a terrifying reptile with just a shirt. The footage went viral for all the right reasons.

The clips start with a man standing beside an alligator trying to restrain him. He was holding a shirt in his hands. As the video proceeded the man threw that shirt on the alligator’s eyes.

The man then went to come right over to the scary reptile and tried to restrain the alligator but failed. The man narrowly escaped death as the alligator tried to eat his arm. He recovered quickly by kicking the reptile away.

