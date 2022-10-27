Viral video: Mongoose teaches king cobra a lesson, eats the venomous snake alive

A video of a mongoose eating a king cobra alive during their confrontation is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral video showed the king cobra going head to head with the mongoose. The reptile had entered the mongoose’s territory and landed itself in a predicament.

The foes came face to face and fought each other. They dodged each other’s attacks but the mongoose managed to beat the king cobra by catching it in its mouth before eating alive.

The clip has thousands views on the picture and video sharing application. Netizens lauded the mongoose’s victory over the snake with emojis.

King cobras is one of the most dangerous creatures on earth. It is feared by humans and animals alike. However, it can be easily beaten and killed by mongooses.

Snakes have also been killed of found themselves in a pickle when trying to harm other creatures and their babies or eggs.

Earlier, a clip of a woodpecker fiercely fighting with snakes to protect her eggs went viral.

In the video, it seemed normal as a woodpecker pecked a tree hollow. But suddenly, a snake came out of the hollow, where the bird’s nest was. The green snake furiously attacked the woodpecker who was pecking it with its beak to fight it and get it out of her nest.

The snake continued to steal the woodpecker’s eggs from her nest to eat them, but even after being attacked, the bird did not give up and put up a fight. In the end, the snake grabbed the woodpecker and tried to kill it, which was a heartbreaking sight.

