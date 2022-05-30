Viral: Huge Snake emerges in river, terrifies netizens

A recent video of a huge snake emerging in a river out of nowhere, terrified people;e in the river as well as netizens. The video has gone viral over social media.

In the video, shared over the Instagram account wildictic, a few can be seen swimming and in a beautiful river stream with crystal blue water. Panic broke out among the tourists when a huge snake emerged into the river out of nowhere and started chasing a boy.

The boy left the water immediately and started filming the huge snake.

The video has gathered over 4.2 million on Instagram and 108k likes.

Users were terrified at watching the huge snake emerging out of nowhere.

One user humorously commented, “Why he run.. That thing just wanted to say “Hello”.😂”, while another challenged the authenticity of the video and said, “It’s fake no one is reacting except him.”

While one user claimed that this is a water snake and is not dangerous for humans, he wrote “Bro this is water snake 🐍 it is not dangerous only eat fish frog 🐸.”

