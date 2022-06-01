Man evades police chase with simple trick, video goes viral

A video of a man in India evading a police chase with his clever trick is going viral across social media platforms.

Two policemen were chasing an over-speeding scooter on a motorcycle in the Instagram video. The scooter driver brought his two-wheeler to a stop on the road.

He gave a signal to the cops to stop their motorcycle as he had done the same. One of the two police officers got off his bike.

Scooter’s driver, who was playing possum the whole time, turned his vehicle around and sped. Another two policemen came to the scene on a motorcycle but fell because of the scooter driver’s quickness.

Social media users came up with some hilarious responses to poke fun at the police officers who could not catch the man despite their strength in numbers.

It is pertinent to mention that reckless drivers resort to dangerous means to avoid punishment.

Earlier, a traffic police officer was dragged on the bonnet of a speeding car for a kilometre in the Andheri area of Mumbai city was making rounds.

Traffic police officer Vijay Singh Gurav was performing his duty when the vehicle came from the wrong side and started heading towards SV Road.

The driver signalled the vehicle to stop but tried to evade the cops after showing off an identification card.

The police officer jumped on the bonnet of the speeding vehicle to stop its driver but instead, he got dragged for approximately one kilometre before getting thrown off.

