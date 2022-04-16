Viral: Man falls from BMW as friend attempts to show off at car meet

A recent video of a British man falling from a BMW car as his friend tries to show off his luxury vehicle has gone viral.

The incident reportedly took place at the “ultimate BMZ Car Meet” held at the British Motor Museum in Warwick, UK.

The occasion was organized for BMW enthusiasts who were gathered to witness altered luxury vehicles. It was on this occasion that the black BMW driver got a little too excited and accidentally threw his friend rolling out of the car.

The video of the incident shows four friends seated in the BMW M4, with one of them dressed in black sitting on the back of the car. The driver of the car instantly accelerates the car after crossing a speedbump which sends his friend in the back rolling out of the car and onto the road.

The man unharmed gets up from the road after his friends stop the car. Social media users have been giggling over the 14-second-long video.

The man dusted himself off as the spectators observed before stepping back toward the BMW. While the moment was discomfiting for the man and his friends, the hilarious video has left netizens in splits.

